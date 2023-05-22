MUMBAI - India's central bank has pushed the country's lenders to strengthen their boards with a focus on managing risk, according to two sources.

The message came at a meeting of Reserve Bank of India officials with senior management of government-owned banks on Monday.

Reserve Bank of India officials urged bank boards to remain focused on keeping risk in check amid a high growth in credit, said two bankers who attended the meeting, who refused to be named.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)