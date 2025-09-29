RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the approval of using the “Visitor ID” to open bank accounts at banks across the Kingdom, in line with account opening regulations.



The “Visitor ID,” issued by the Ministry of Interior, serves as an official identification document for visitors and can be verified through authorized digital platforms.



SAMA said the decision will allow banks to serve new consumer segments and enhance the visitor experience during their stay in Saudi Arabia.



The central bank added that the update is part of a periodic review of account rules aimed at keeping pace with regulatory developments, facilitating banking procedures, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting digital transformation in financial services.

