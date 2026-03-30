India is accelerating clearances for commissioning of wind ​power plants and ⁠battery energy storage systems as the U.S.-Israeli war against ‌Iran has led to a gas shortfall, the country's junior power minister ​said on Monday.

Although gas accounts for only around 2% of India's total power ​generation, the ​South Asian country uses about 8 gigawatt (GW) of gas power during peak-demand periods or heatwaves.

"Presently, there are ⁠challenges in respect of availability and price volatility of natural gas due to the Middle East crisis. However, the generators are exploring alternate sources," junior power minister Shripad Naik said in ​the ‌country's parliament.

The country ⁠is also ⁠closely monitoring the progress of coal and hydro plants, which are under ​construction, targeted to be commissioned by June ‌2026, he said.

The system is adequately ⁠positioned to meet summer demand, compensating for reduced gas-based generation, Naik said.

The South Asian nation has already directed Tata Power's 4-gigawatt imported-coal plant in the western state of Gujarat to run at full capacity from April 1 to June 30.

Reuters had earlier reported that India will likely lean more on its coal capacity to meet peak power demand ‌this summer and has asked its coal plants to ⁠run at maximum capacity and avoid planned outages.

India ​relies on coal power for nearly 75% of its power generation.

India has also encouraged its industries to produce their own power ​through their ‌captive generation plants, the minister said, a move ⁠that could reduce industrial ​power consumption.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR Editing by Keith Weir)