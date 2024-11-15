NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities imposed ban on unnecessary construction, demolition and mining works in Delhi and the National Capital Region to curb deterioration of air quality. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that the sub-committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met on Thursday as Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index clocked 424 on a 500 point scale as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. Any reading above 400 is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.

The Sub-Committee after evaluating the overall air quality scenario decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of revised GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality with effect from 08:00 AM on November 15 in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under in Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP already in-force in NCR. The GRAP Stage III seeks to ban all unnecessary construction and demolition works, intensify frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, and intensify public transport services.

The action plan also includes closing down operations of stone crushers, all mining and associated activities impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality. The deteriorating air quality is attributed to industrial and vehicular pollution, construction related pollution and burning of stubbles in neighbouring states.

