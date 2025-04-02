India plans to lower import tariffs on electric cars, rejecting requests from local automakers to delay such cuts by four years, as New Delhi prioritises closing a trade deal with the United States, government and industry sources told Reuters.

The automakers are lobbying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to delay any cut in EV tariffs until 2029, and then phase in a reduction to 30% from as high as roughly 100%, two industry sources and one government official said.

However, New Delhi is serious about lowering EV tariffs - which have riled U.S. President Donald Trump and his ally Tesla CEO Elon Musk - and the sector is set to be part of the first tranche of tariff reductions in a planned bilateral trade deal, this government official - and another - said.

"We have protected the auto industry for far too long. We will have to open it up," the second government official said, adding the plan was to lower tariffs "significantly", including on EVs.

The officials declined to disclose the size of the planned duty cut given ongoing negotiations with Washington.

The sources, who are familiar with the talks and the auto industry's demands, declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

India's commerce ministry and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which represents carmakers in the world's third-largest auto market, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

New Delhi's plan to cut duties on EVs and other goods comes as it seeks to build bridges with Trump - who has referred to India as a "tariff king" - even as he prepares to announce reciprocal tariffs on trading partners later on Wednesday.

An immediate cut would be a victory for Tesla, which has finalised showrooms in Mumbai and New Delhi to begin selling imported cars in the South Asian nation this year. Trump has said it is currently "impossible" for Tesla to sell in India and it would be unfair if it had to build a factory there.

But it would be a setback for domestic players like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which have invested millions of dollars in local EV manufacturing, with more to come, and lobbied against duty cuts.

Automakers fear any agreement with the U.S. would set a precedent for ongoing trade talks with the European Union and Britain, intensifying competition in India's small but fast growing EV sector, three of the sources said.

India's EV sales, dominated by Tata Motors, accounted for just 2.5% of total car sales of 4.3 million in 2024, and the government wants to increase this to 30% by 2030.

Carmakers are open to some immediate duty cut on gasoline models, followed by a phased reduction to 30%, but say their EV investment is tied to New Delhi's incentive programme for local manufacturing that runs until 2029, and allowing cheaper imports before then would hurt their competitiveness, the sources added.

"They are not so rigid on ICE (internal combustion engine vehicles) but have sought careful consideration for EV duties given early investment commitments," the first government source said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Shivangi Acharya and Aftab Ahmed. Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi. Editing by Mark Potter)