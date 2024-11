Adani Group's finance chief said on Friday that individuals accused by U.S. authorities of being part of a $265 million bribery scheme, including Chairman Gautam Adani, would clarify matters with the U.S. Department of Justice in 10 days.

"As a group there will not be any action (on the U.S. indictment) but individuals will be taking steps," Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

