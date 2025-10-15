Aseer Region, Saudi Arabia recorded significant growth in commercial registers and economic activities in Q3 2025, according to the Ministry of Commerce's latest Business Sector Bulletin.

The report highlighted the ongoing momentum in the tourism, entertainment, and technology sectors across the Kingdom, reported SPA.

The total number of active commercial registers in the Kingdom exceeded 1.7 million, with over 92,000 in Aseer, placing the region among the top in active registrations nationally and reflecting nearly 4% growth compared to last year.

In Q3 2025, the Kingdom issued over 128,000 new commercial registers, with Aseer contributing 5,126, ranking it among the top five regions for issuance. This indicates a vibrant economic landscape and a growing base of investors.

Key sectors that showed significant growth include conferences and trade exhibitions, which rose by 43% nationwide to 26,372 registers, with Aseer contributing 578.

Tourist accommodation rose by 91% to 11,987 registers, with Aseer accounting for 381.

Entertainment centers grew by 40% to 6,965 registers, with Aseer contributing 281, ranking it among the top five regions. Video game device manufacturing surged by 102% to 614 registers, with Aseer recording 12.

The report concluded that Aseer Region is solidifying its position as a promising investment destination driven by growth in entertainment, tourism, and exhibitions, alongside enhanced economic infrastructure.

