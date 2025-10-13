NEW DELHI: India's financial crime fighting agency is conducting searches at seven premises of Sresan Pharma, the maker of cough syrup Coldrif, which was linked to the deaths of several children in the state of Madhya Pradesh, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The searches in Chennai city relate to allegations of money laundering against the syrup maker, the source said.

Calls for comment to company owner G. Ranganathan, who was arrested by police last week, went unanswered. (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Tom Hogue)