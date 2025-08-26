Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met on Monday with Indian Ambassador to Cairo, Suresh K. Reddy, and his accompanying delegation to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and vaccine production, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the discussions focused on current and future cooperation plans, particularly enhancing partnerships between Indian pharmaceutical companies and Egyptian manufacturers. Talks also explored joint projects aimed at supporting the African Union’s vision to increase local production of medicines and vaccines across the continent.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar highlighted Egypt’s growing capabilities in pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, expressing the country’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Indian firms. He pointed to the existing partnership between Egypt’s Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) and India’s Serum Institute, noting that there is significant potential for expansion.

The minister extended an invitation to Indian companies and officials to participate in the upcoming World Conference on Population and Development, scheduled for November 2025, and encouraged them to visit Egypt’s pharmaceutical and vaccine production facilities to explore investment opportunities.

Ambassador Reddy praised Egypt’s leadership in Africa’s healthcare sector and affirmed India’s commitment to advancing strategic cooperation in pharmaceuticals and vaccine technology. He noted that enhanced collaboration would contribute to regional health security and support the achievement of sustainable development goals.

