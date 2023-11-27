Vietnam is forecast to have received foreign investment inflows of $2.25 billion in November, up 1% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday.

This would raise the total foreign investment inflows into the country in the first 11 months of this year to $20.25 billion, the ministry said in a report.

Foreign investment pledges, which indicate the size of future inflows, rose 16% in November from a year earlier to $3.1 billion, it said.




