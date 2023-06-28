A deputy United States trade representative expressed support for the reauthorization of the Philippines' renewal into the US Generalized System of Preferences.

That was the response of Sarah Bianchi, deputy United States trade representative, on Tuesday when she was asked on the Philippines' eligibility renewal into the program.

The Philippines' eligibility expired back in December 2020.

'I would say I'm hopeful, we're certainly supportive of the reauthorization of GSP,' she told journalists at a media roundtable.

For context, the GSP program enabled the entry of more than 5,000 locally-made products into the US, without paying any duties. These products range from electronics and agricultural products.

The Philippines has been pushing for the renewal of its eligibility into the program, with the loudest call coming from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The government is also pushing for garments to be included in the US GSP list.

Data from 2020 showed that the Philippines utilized 74% of the agreement already.

Even then, Bianchi said her agency is 'trying to send a really strong message that [US] Congress needs to get this accomplished.'

