LANZHOU: China's Gansu Province reported growing foreign trade in the first four months of 2023, with its trade volume with countries along the Belt and Road registering a year-on-year growth of 16.3 percent, Xinhua news agency quoted data from local customs as showing.

From January to April, the total value of Gansu's foreign trade reached 21.2 billion yuan (about US$3 billion), up 0.8 percent year on year. The province's imports from and exports to Belt and Road countries constituted 55.4 percent of its overall foreign trade, amounting to a total of 11.75 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, Gansu's trade with Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries registered a striking year-on-year growth of 53.2 percent to 6.1 billion yuan.