Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shreshta will visit China from Sunday, with the possibility of signing the implementation plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), The Kathmandu Post reported.

However, the government has not officially announced the plan, the report said.

The official is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Monday in Beijing and with visits planned in three other Chinese cities, the newspaper said.

In September 2023, the two countries signed a dozen agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with officials engaging in the early finalisation of the Belt and Road implementation plan.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Kathmandu and Beijing signed a MoU on bilateral cooperation under the BRI framework in 2017.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

