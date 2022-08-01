Revenue generated from tourism hit 11.9 trillion VND (US$509.85 million) in the first seven months of this year, a 2.7-fold rise year-on-year due to the strong recovery of tourism activities, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted the General Statistics Office as saying.

Some localities recorded a high increase in tourism revenue in July, including Khanh Hoa province with a rise of 858.4%, Can Tho city by 328.3%, Da Nang city by 284.8%, Hanoi by 216.8% and Ho Chi Minh City by 111.4%.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services in the first seven months of this year was estimated at 324.9 trillion VND, up 37.5% year-on-year.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam in July reached 352,600, an increase of 49% compared to the previous month and 47.2 times higher than the same period last year.

Vietnam welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors from January to July, ten times higher than the figure in the same period last year.



