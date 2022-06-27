Thailand recorded about 2.03 million foreign tourist arrivals between Jan 1 and June 26, a government spokeswoman said on Monday, as many pandemic entry restrictions were eased.

Total foreign visitors could exceed 10 million this year, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said in a statement, citing an International Air Transport Association forecast. Thailand was visited by about 40 million people in the year before the pandemic and has now lifted most curbs. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)



Reuters