Thailand's central bank said it wanted to see household debt levels below 80% of gross domestic product to help reduce economic and financial risks, an official said on Tuesday.

Measures introduced so far and a recovery in the economy might not be sufficient to bring down the debt level below 80% of GDP, Assistant governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told a news conference. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)