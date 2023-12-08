Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Friday, and were set to post a sixth straight weekly gain, as heavyweight chipmakers tracked overnight strength in their U.S. peers. The won firmed against the dollar and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The Korean won jumped after Reuters reported the country's National Pension Service (NPS) and the central bank were in talks to extend their foreign exchange swap programme that was due to expire in December.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.44 points, or 0.78%, at 2,511.51 by 0134 GMT. The index gained 0.25% so far this week.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.54% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.23%, tracking an overnight jump of 2.8% in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

** Most other index heavyweights also climbed, including battery makers, automakers and online platform companies. Shares of biopharmaceutical manufacturers were trading mixed.

** Hanwha Aerospace fell 1.6% despite a $2.4 billion defence contract with Australia. Shares of Hanwha Systems dropped 0.37% even as the defence firm sealed an order worth 233 billion won ($178.04 million) with LIG Nex1.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 484 shares advanced, while 368 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 82.7 billion won on the main board. For the week, they have bought 100 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,307.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.38% higher than its previous close at 1,325.3.

** The won was still down 0.12% for the week.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.21.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 3.516%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.7 basis points to 3.595%. ($1 = 1,308.7000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



