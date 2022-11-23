Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded from a near two-week low on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight strength, and led by upbeat platform and entertainment stocks. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 12.74 points, or 0.53%, at 2,418.01, rebounding from Tuesday's close at the index's lowest since Nov. 10.

** "Expectations are high for robust consumer spending in the United States, while recent circumstances reverse the hopes for reopening in China," said Kim Seok-hwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.66%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.75%.

** Platform giant Kakao jumped 2.58% on reports that Saudi Arabia's state-run Public Investment Fund is considering investment in its entertainment subsidiary. Peer Naver rose 0.55%.

** Small-cap media content and entertainment shares surged after a Chinese streaming platform resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years.

** Online game producers also jumped, with Netmarble Corp and NCSOFT Corp up 2.67% and 2.01% each, after a media report said China has resolved the problem of game addiction among its youth.

** SK Bioscience dropped 7.84% on reports of the vaccine maker suspending its COVID-19 vaccine production.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 83.3 billion won ($61.58 million).

** The won ended 0.36% higher at 1,351.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, snapping a five-session falling streak.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 103.23.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.783%. ($1 = 1,352.7700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



