Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as optimism around the government's policy push for corporate reform faded away and investor focus started to shift toward economic indicators.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 22.03 points, or 0.83%, at 2,625.05.

** On Monday, the KOSPI fell 0.77%, after the government announced a package of policies to encourage and support corporate efforts to improve their market value, which fell short of market expectations.

** Shares of automakers and banks extended losses, which had led a rally earlier this month ahead of the government announcement.

** "The stock market's momentum fuelled by the 'Value-up Programme' is wrapped up for now," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

** Globally, financial markets are keen on U.S. inflation data due on Thursday. South Korea reports its trade figures for February on Friday.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.21% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.75%, while the finance-major index fell 0.56%.

** HYBE dropped 7.13% as analysts cut their target prices for the K-pop agency, after its four-quarter earnings reported on Monday.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 150 shares advanced, while 748 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 34.8 billion won (about $26 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,331.0 per dollar, 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,331.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.62.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 3.364%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.429%. ($1 = 1,330.9800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)