Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data dented expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 29.22 points, or 1.10%, at 2,620.42, retreating from a six-week high hit on Tuesday.

** The index fell as much as 1.80% during the session, but recouped some of the losses as the Chinese market rose and foreigners turned net buyers.

** U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January, data showed on Tuesday, pushing back market expectations for a rate cut to June from May.

** "The local market went through some correction, with investors seeing enough time to re-assess the data," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's inflation is expected to cool at a faster pace this year than previously projected to reach the central bank's target by the end of the year, a state-run think tank said.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 381 shares advanced, while 509 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 109.4 billion won ($81.92 million) for the day on the main board. They extended their buying streak to a ninth consecutive session, the longest period since late January 2023.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.55% lower at 1,335.4 per dollar, after falling as much as 0.92% to 1,340.4, its weakest since Jan. 24.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.30 point to 104.34.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.30 point to 104.34.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.0 basis points to 3.436% and the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.3 basis points to 3.520%, hitting their highest since mid-December. ($1 = 1,335.3800 won)




