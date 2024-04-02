Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics jumped ahead of its preliminary earnings for the first quarter, offsetting losses across the broader market.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 5.30 points, or 0.19%, at 2,753.16.

** South Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1% in March from the same month the year before, in line with market expectations and matching the previous month's pace, with inflation expected to slow in the months ahead.

** South Korea's financial regulator said the government would offer additional incentives to companies participating in the government's corporate reform programme, aimed at boosting the value of Seoul-listed companies mainly through higher dividend payouts.

** "Samsung Electronics rose on rising NAND prices and optimism around artificial intelligence, with skewed demand affecting other sectors," Park Kwang-nam, analyst, Mirae Asset Securities said.

** Samsung Electronics, which is due to report its preliminary earnings result for the January-March quarter later this week, rose 3.66% and hit the highest since April 2021. Peer SK Hynix gained 0.43%.

** Most other index heavyweights fell. Of the total 931 traded issues, 222 shares advanced, while 667 declined.

** Hanwha Aerospace surged 15.31%, after media reports that the defence firm is considering spinning off a unit.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 1.01 trillion won ($746.56 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,352.1 per dollar, 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,349.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 104.72.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.335%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 3.430%.

($1 = 1,352.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



