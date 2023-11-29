Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as U.S. consumer confidence index rebounded in a sign price pressure may remain sticky, even as Federal Reserve officials hinted policy tightening may be over. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.71 points, or 0.11%, to 2,519.05 by 03:42 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.28% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.52%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.26%.

** U.S. consumer confidence rose in November after three straight monthly declines, with Americans planning big-ticket purchases like motor vehicles and houses over the next six months even as they continued to fret over higher prices and interest rates.

** Federal Reserve policymakers look increasingly comfortable closing out the year with U.S. interest rates on hold and the clock ticking on how soon to deliver a first rate cut as they try to engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.65%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.24% and down 0.20%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 16.5 billion won ($12.79 million) on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,290.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,293.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,289.9 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,287.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.64% so far this year, and gained 2.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.8 basis points to 3.569%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.4 basis points to 3.657%. ($1 = 1,289.9200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



