PHOTO
Senior officials of South Korea, Japan and China will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday
PHOTO
Senior officials of South Korea, Japan and China will hold talks in Seoul on Sept. 26, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.