H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Lee Jae-myung, extending best wishes for his health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Korea and its people.

In turn, President Lee Jae-myung asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President Lee Jae-myung discussed the strong bonds of friendship and robust cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea and reviewed prospects for further developing their strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest.

Both sides explored opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in priority sectors, particularly clean and renewable energy, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, to support sustainable development and shared economic prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing to strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea to advance sustainable development and deepen the close ties between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.