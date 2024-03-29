Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Friday, as chipmakers rallied, but the overall market sentiment was cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 0.81 points, or 0.03%, at 2,746.63.

** The KOSPI fell 0.07% for the week, but rose 3.95% for the month and 3.44% for the quarter.

** U.S. PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, is scheduled to be released later in the day, when Wall Street will be on holiday.

** "Investors stayed cautious as the inflation data might re-fuel worries about interest rates," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst, Eugene Investment Securities.

** South Korea's factory production rose in February by the fastest pace in six months, while retail sales dropped, data showed.

** South Korea's finance minister called on institutional investors to invest more in firms participating in the government's reform programme.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.98% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.69%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.62%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.69% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.61%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.16% and down 1.29%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 273 shares advanced, while 605 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 770.4 billion won ($571.92 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,347.2 per dollar, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,346.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.78.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.412%. ($1 = 1,347.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



