Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as heavyweight chipmakers rose with foreign buying, while investor focus shifted toward U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 7.51 points, or 0.30%, at 2,525.36.

** U.S. job growth accelerated in November, data showed on Friday, suggesting that expectations of an interest rate cut early next year were probably premature.

** Next on investors' radar is U.S. inflation figures for more clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of December rose 3.3% from the year-ago period, data showed.

** Country's finance minister said the government will make efforts to have its bonds included in FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) as early as possible.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.55% and peer SK Hynix climbed 1.10%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.46%.

** LIG Nex1 surged 29.92% to a near eight-year high, following the defence company's announcement on Friday that it was acquiring a stake in U.S. robot firm Ghost Robotics. Another robot maker Doosan Robotics added 4.69%.

** Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical manufacturer, advanced 5.96%, while its subsidiaries Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm ended up 6.63% and 4.59%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 482 advanced, while 376 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of local shares on the main board, by a margin of 4.5 billion won ($3.42 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,316.5 per dollar, 0.74% lower than its previous close at 1,306.8.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.7 basis points (bp) to 3.485%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.4 bps to 3.557%. ($1 = 1,316.9200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



