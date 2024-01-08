With the pandemic declared officially over and travel restrictions lifted, Pinoys are taking to the skies again and doing revenge traveling all over the world.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, a lot of those who are traveling internationally are headed towards Singapore, which has emerged as Agoda's top international flight destination in 2023 for the Philippines.

Second on the list is Hong Kong, which is a known traditional favorite of Pinoy travelers. A sizable Filipino community can be found there.

Rounding out the Top 5 international flight destinations for the Philippines are Bangkok, Seoul and Tokyo. The ranking shows a clear preference for short flights to neighboring destinations, with all five of the destinations falling under that category.

Agoda's booking data on top international flight destinations from everywhere yields results that are not too far from the Philippine ranking.

Thailand's capital, Bangkok, is in the top spot, followed by Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur, rounding out the Top 5 most popular international flight destinations.

Top international destinations according to Agoda.

"Many factors contribute to the popularity of Southeast Asian [and East Asian] cities,' said Andrew Smith, senior vice president of supply of Agoda. 'These cities represent five bustling metropolises, with rich culture and history, an exquisite culinary scene and unique nightlife. Even with airlines expanding their routes and fleets, I wouldn't be surprised if we'll see these amazing destinations ranking high for years to come.'

When it comes to domestic destinations in the Philippines, Manila continues to be on top. Cebu, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro (Misamis Oriental) and Aklan (where the island of Boracay is located) are in second to fifth spots, respectively.

Data used for these lists is based on Agoda Flights bookings made between January to June, 2023.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

