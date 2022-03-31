HONG KONG- Shenzhen stock exchange has suspended its review of an initial public offering (IPO) application submitted by Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd's chip unit in China, according to a filing on the exchange dated March 31.

BYD Semiconductor needs to update its listing application with its latest financial reports, said the statement.

The company aims to raise 2 billion yuan ($314.25 million), according to its prospectus.

