Rain showers are expected across the country due to three different weather systems, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Residents in these regions are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides due to the rainy weather.

Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Meanwhile, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan are expected to see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

PAGASA advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

