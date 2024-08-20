Cebuano entrepreneurs are encouraged to build and strengthen a collaborative ecosystem to thrive and succeed in the technology-driven competitive landscape.

'It's no longer about the survival of the fittest, but rather the survival of the connected,' emphasized KD Dizon, vice president and head of Globe Business, during the recently concluded GSummit at Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

During the summit, Dizon underscored the importance of working together as businesses, creating strong collaboration among their organizations, and investing and capitalizing on technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to espouse growth and stay in business.

Globe Business recently brought together the brightest minds and influential leaders from key sectors at GSummit Cebu 2024. It was the first time that Globe Business has brought its annual flagship event to a destination beyond the National Capital Region (NCR).

With its theme 'CONNECTED,' the premier Globe Business on-ground event highlighted the importance of building strong relationships, exploring how interconnectedness enhanced by new technologies can drive business growth and uplift lives.

In her presentation, 'Collaborative Ecosystems: Globe Business Partnerships for Digital Success,' Dizon shared how innovative solutions foster a collaborative environment, empowering companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

'At its core, a collaborative ecosystem is a dynamic network of internal and external stakeholders working together to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Bringing in technology within this ecosystem elevates workplace dynamics through advanced tools and platforms that enable seamless communication, data sharing, and real-time problem-solving,' Dizon said.

'The collaborative ecosystem at Globe has yielded substantial benefits around improved communication, streamlined processes, and data-driven decision-making. Customer satisfaction has also risen due to more personalized and efficient services enabled by Globe's advanced analytics and digital solutions,' she added.

Josiah Go, Chairman and Chief Innovation Strategist of Mansmith and Fielders, Inc. shared insights in his keynote entitled Connected Marketing: Driving Sustainable Growth Through Strategic Partnerships.

'It is the capability to do what you need to do for what you lack and so you need somebody else to help you do it. This is most important when digital adoption is needed by a business. Being able to choose trusted and credible partners to trailblaze one's tech journey is essential in being abreast of innovations,' Go said.

The afternoon breakout track featured 'Building Synergy: Streamlining Operations for Sustainable Success'. Participants discussed how building synergy within an organization with AI and cloud-powered solutions can streamline operations for sustainable success.

Meanwhile, the 'Building Enterprise Growth: Harnessing Martech, Cloud, and Analytics for Business Expansion' track offered insights into leveraging Martech, cloud technologies, and analytics to drive enterprise growth and enhance brand value. The 'Resilient Connections: Strengthening Enterprise Security Amid Evolving Threats' track addressed the critical issue of enterprise security, highlighting ways to fortify customer confidence by safeguarding operations against evolving threats.

The sessions presented technology leaders from Globe portfolio companies Inquiro, m360, Adspark, and global names in tech such as Fortinet, Genesys, Huawei, Google, Navagis, Orca, and Snowflake explaining how these powerful technologies can be harnessed to create a robust growth engine for enterprises.

There were also engaging booths that featured interactive activities from Samsung, Aruba, and Sprout.

The summit reaffirmed Globe Business' commitment to understanding customer challenges, providing reliable business-grade connectivity, and partnering with best-in-class providers to support various industry and business needs. This dedication positions Globe Business as the premier partner for business growth, offering cutting-edge innovations and top-tier learning experiences to unlock your full business potential.

According to Dizon, Globe Business is on a mission to teach businesses how to collaborate and partner with companies to improve competitiveness-and strengthen the 'Big Brother' concept in business.

The adaption of new technology, such as responsible use of AI, she said is vital to the survival and growth of companies these days, as long as these technologies are used 'responsibly.'

'AI is going to change the landscape, especially the Generative AI. This opens up opportunities for many jobs in the future,' she added.

Meanwhile, Globe Business is also looking at partnering with Local Government Units (LGUs), particularly the forward-looking cities around the Philippines which are pursuing smart City goals, Dizon added.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Philippine STAR