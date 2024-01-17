The Department of Tourism (DOT) continues its 'Love the Philippines' drive in Europe, with caravans and advertisements placed in prime tourist destinations.

At the London Waterloo rail station, a pop-up photo booth manned by Filipinos wearing native outfits invited locals to take selfies, wear a salakot and dance the tinikling.

In Milan and Rome, trams and taxis featured images of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, ATV rides in Albay and tourist destinations in Palawan.

Another vehicle displaying the Sinulog Festival was parked in front of the bridge leading to Castel Sant'Angelo.

Last year, the DOT also held tourism campaigns in Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the US.

The UK ranked eighth in the Philippines' top 10 sources of tourists in 2023.

The DOT earlier reported the country welcomed over 5.45 million foreign tourists last year, exceeding the initial target of 4.8 million.

