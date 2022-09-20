Japan needs a fresh spending package worth at least $105 billion, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying on Tuesday, joining a chorus of lawmakers calling for more major stimulus to cushion the economic blow from rising inflation.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) secretary general, said a package worth at least 15 trillion yen ($105 billion) was needed to deal with headwinds from rising living costs and monetary tightening steps by U.S. and European central banks, according to Kyodo news agency.

"We need a large-scale, comprehensive package," he said regarding the government's spending package due to be compiled next month.

The remarks followed comments by LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda last week that Japan needs a stimulus package of more than 30 trillion yen to support the economy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has seen his cabinet's public support rates slump in recent weeks, is under pressure from within his ruling coalition for fresh measures to prop up his approval ratings and a fragile economy.

($1 = 143.3200 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast.)



