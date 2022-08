Indonesia's July's inflation was "relatively moderate" compared with peers and the government will strengthen its coordination with the central bank to manage price pressures, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

July annual inflation accelerated to 4.94% in July, the highest in seven years and above Bank Indonesia's target range, data showed earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Ed Davies)



Reuters