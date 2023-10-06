Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by around $2.2 billion to $134.9 billion in September, due to payments of offshore public debt and measures to stabilise the rupiah exchange rate, the central bank said on Friday.

The end-September level was equivalent to 6.1 months of imports, above international standards, and adequate to support external resilience and maintain financial and economic stability, Bank Indonesia said in a statement. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)