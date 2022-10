JAKARTA - Indonesia will give 50 million rupiah ($3,268) in compensation to the families of at least 125 people who died in a stampede at a football stadium at the weekend, a senior minister said.

President Joko Widodo's office intends to give out the funds within one or two days.

(Reporting Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)