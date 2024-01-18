Indonesian President Joko Widodo's cabinet is solid and will remain intact until the end of his term, an official from his office said on Thursday, according to a report by CNBC Indonesia.

Ari Dwipayana's comment was in response to media reports of several ministers, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, planning to resign.

Ari Dwipayana and the finance ministry's spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)