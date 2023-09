Indonesia had a 147.2 trillion rupiah ($9.57 billion) budget surplus in January to August, equivalent to 0.7% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Revenues reached 1,821.9 trillion rupiah in that period, up 3.2% from the previous year, while spending was 1,674.7 trillion rupiah, 1.1% more than the same period of 2022, Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference. ($1 = 15,375.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)