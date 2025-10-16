IFZA, one of the world’s leading Free Zones for company incorporation and business growth, has opened its first representative office in Shanghai, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy and reinforcing its commitment to the Chinese market.

The launch event took place at the Shanghai Jing’An InterContinental Hotel, gathering senior IFZA leadership, Chinese officials, UAE government representatives and business leaders.

The ceremony featured a welcome address by Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA, Ms Xu Jiao, Deputy Director of Development and Reform Commission of Jinng’An and His Excellency Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a panel discussion on cross-border business expansion, and a media roundtable.

“Shanghai is not just the commercial heart of China, it is also one of the world’s most vibrant cities for innovation and growth,” said Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA. “With over 15,500 Chinese companies already operating in the UAE, our new office is a natural progression in deepening our relationships, empowering entrepreneurs, and bridging opportunities for cross-border growth.”

Acting as a gateway between China and the UAE, IFZA’s presence in China will connect Chinese entrepreneurs with Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem, offering seamless company incorporation and access to its global network of partners.

The opening of the Shanghai office follows IFZA’s recent participation in the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) World Congress 2025 in Hainan, highlighting its ongoing commitment to advancing global entrepreneurship and trade collaboration.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UAE and China reached a record $101.8 billion, reflecting steady growth over the past decade. Today, the UAE stands as China’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East, while China remains the UAE’s largest trading partner globally, underscoring the strength and depth of their economic relationship.

“China and the UAE enjoy a strong and growing relationship built on trade and mutual trust,” said Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai. “IFZA’s presence in China further strengthens UAE-China ties and opens new pathways for collaboration between the two countries.”

With more than 200 attendees, the event highlighted IFZA’s role as a bridge between two of the world’s most dynamic economies. Through this milestone, IFZA continues to build bridges that drive growth, innovation, and opportunity between China, the UAE, and the wider global business community.

