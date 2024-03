Hong Kong stocks began with losses Wednesday morning following a small retreat on Wall Street with traders looking ahead to the release of key US data and the start of corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.82 percent, or 136.69 points, to 16,481.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.29 points, to 3,028.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.37 percent, or 6.56 points, to 1,745.73.