Hong Kong shares extended gains Friday on growing optimism for US interest rate cuts following another batch of supportive jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.71 percent, or 131.62 points, to 18,669.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 4.27 points, to 3,158.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.05 percent, or 0.88 points, to 1,797.49.