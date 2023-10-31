Hong Kong's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to 4.1% in real terms from a year earlier, official advanced estimates showed on Tuesday, as inbound tourism and private consumption supported a revival in the economy.

The increase in GDP compared with a 1.5% expansion in the second quarter and 2.9% growth in the first quarter. But the expansion was smaller than a median forecast of 5.2% in a Reuters poll of 13 economists.

"Looking ahead, inbound tourism and private consumption will continue to underpin economic growth for the rest of the year," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, the difficult external environment amid increasing geopolitical tensions and tight financial conditions would continue to weigh on exports of goods and investment and consumption sentiment," the spokesman said.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in July-September, the data showed. That compared with 1.4% growth forecast in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 7.8215 Hong Kong dollars)




