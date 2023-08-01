Hong Kong's June retail sales rose 19.6% from a year earlier helped by a recovery in inbound tourism and consumption, government data showed on Tuesday.

Sales increased to HK$33.1 billion ($4.25 billion), marking a seventh consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 18.5% rise in May.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 17.5% year-on-year in June, compared with a revised 16.6% growth in May. ($1 = 7.7936 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)