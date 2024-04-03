Hong Kong's February retail sales rose 1.9% from a year earlier, helped by the continued recovery of handling capacity and revival in tourism, government data showed on Wednesday.

Sales increased to HK$33.8 billion ($4.32 billion), marking the 15th month of growth. That compared with 0.9% growth in January.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.5% year-on-year in February, compared with a 1.2% fall in January. ($1 = 7.8285 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



