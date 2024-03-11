The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of COVID-19 medicines that were removed from the group of health products given an exemption from value-added tax or VAT.

In Advisory 2024-0498, the FDA said COVID-19 medicines and medical devices are no longer included among the VAT-exempt health products, citing Section 12 of Republic Act 11534, or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act, that gave the VAT-Exemption for medical device, drugs and vaccines until Dec. 31, 2023.

'Under this law, the FDA is mandated to identify and transmit VAT-exempt health products to other implementing agencies. In line with this, the following are hereby delisted from the List of VAT-exempt Health Products,' the advisory reads.

Among the delisted COVID-19 medicines are Acetated Ringer's solution, Arbidol Hydrochloride tablet, Aspirin capsule and tablet, Atracurium solution, Azelastine Hydrochloride + Fluticasone Propionate, Balanced Multiple Maintenance Solution + 5% Dextrose, Baricitinib tablet, Beclometasone dipropionate + Formoterol fumarate dihydrate powder, Beclomethasone, Beclomethasone + Formoterol + Glycopyrronium, Bivalirudin, Budesonide, Budesonide/Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate, Casirivimab + Imdevimab solution, Cefotaxime (As Sodium), Clonazepam and Clopidogrel.

Also removed from VAT-exempt products are ChAdOx1-S [recombinant] (COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca), COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified) [COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna], COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated [COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm], COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated [COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm (Beijing)], COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated [COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm (Wuhan)], Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2-S (recombinant)) and COVID-19 Vaccine SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein Nanoparticle Vaccine (Covovax).

The FDA also delisted Dexamethasone, Diazepam, Dobutamine, Dopamine in 5 percent Dextrose, Enoxaparin, Epinephrine, Favipiravir, Fentanyl, Fluticasone + Formoterol, Fluticasone Propionate, Haloperidol, Heparin, Itolizumab, Ivermectin, Sodium Chloride, Tocilizumab, Ketamine, Midazolam and Molnupiravir.

The medical devices that were removed from the VAT-exempt list are gloves, gowns (including aprons, coveralls and body suits), face masks (including N95 and KN95 masks as well as cloth or fabric masks), goggles, ventilator, bacterial filter for breathing circuit, tubing, support set for ventilator, resuscitator and high-flow respiratory device/system and oxygen mask.

Other delisted items are high efficiency particular (HEPA) filter, nebulizing kit, clinical thermometer, dressing/gauze, nasopharyngeal airway, nebulizing kit and nebulizing, syringe, pulse oximeter including portable and fingertip, negative-pressure steridome, intermittent positive pressure breathing device and inhalation sedation equipment.

The complete list of delisted COVID-19 medicines and medical devices can be viewed in the FDA website.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

