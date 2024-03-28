The Department of Health (DOH) has procured five million doses of measles vaccine as part of its renewed and intensified campaign against increasing cases of measles in the country.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa ordered the immediate dispatch of one million doses as soon as the vaccine shipment arrives.

'This is in addition to the 2.6 million doses of measles-rubella vaccines that are available on hand and are being distributed and used to protect children,' the DOH said in a statement released yesterday.

Earlier, the health department put up a national public health emergency operation center tasked to supervise on-the-ground response to contain measles cases.

'The DOH targets to vaccinate at least 90 percent of the high-risk population, especially children from six months to 10 years old to control measles,' Herbosa noted.

In the past six months starting September last year, over 2,600 measles cases were recorded in the country.

Of the figure, more than 1,400 cases were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), prompting local officials to declare an outbreak.

Herbosa is now looking into the health situation in BARMM following the measles outbreak.

Measles is highly contagious. It spreads through the air, especially by coughing or sneezing.

The disease affects all age groups, but is more common in children. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and body rash.

There is no specific treatment for the virus that causes measles, but one can be protected by vaccination.

Pertussis

The DOH announced that three million pentavalent vaccine doses would soon arrive in the country.

The country has 64,400 available pentavalent vaccines at the moment.

Pentavalent vaccines protect children not only against pertussis, but also against diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenza type B.

Data from the DOH showed 453 cases of pertussis were recorded during the first 10 weeks of this year.

In 2022 and 2023, there were only two and 23 cases recorded, respectively, during the same period.

Health officials said that despite the rise in pertussis cases, there is no need for a lockdown or mandatory wearing of face masks.

'The public may carry on with daily activities. Face mask use continues to be voluntary, but is highly encouraged,' it said.

The health department advised the public to observe health protocols such as covering the mouth when coughing and staying in well-ventilated areas.

