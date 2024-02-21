The Chinese and Indian militaries held a constructive meeting on resolving border issues on Monday, China's defence ministry said in a statement.

Both parties agreed to keep communicating through military and diplomatic channels and maintain peace and tranquillity in the Sino-Indian border areas before reaching a consensus, it added.

The meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, according to the statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Asdrew Heavens)



