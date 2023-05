China's Wuling Motors has lowered starting prices for its Mini EV electric vehicles to as low as 29,800 yuan ($4,300), the company said on Monday.

Some new energy vehicle models saw price cuts of as much as 13,000 yuan, it added in a statement. ($1=6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)