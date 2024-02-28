China's special representative for Eurasian affairs will visit Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France from March 2, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, will travel for the second round of diplomacy talks to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

"The most urgent thing at present is to restore peace," Mao said when responding to a query at the briefing. "We have never given up our efforts to promote peace, and we have never stopped our efforts to promote talks."

She added that China will continue to play a unique role, carry out shuttle diplomacy and build consensus among all parties to contribute China's wisdom to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



