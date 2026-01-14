PHOTO
BEIJING: China posted a record $1.189 trillion trade surplus in 2025, as producers brace for three more years of a Trump administration set on slowing the production powerhouse by shifting U.S. orders to other markets.
Full-year outbound shipments were up 5.5%, while imports were flat, customs data showed on Wednesday.
With Chinese policymakers looking to exports to counteract a prolonged property slump and sluggish domestic demand, the huge trade surplus risks further unsettling economies already concerned about Beijing's trade practices and overcapacity at home, as well as their reliance on key Chinese products. (Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam)