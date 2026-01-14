BEIJING: China posted a ‍record $1.189 trillion ‍trade surplus in ​2025, as producers brace ⁠for three more years of a ⁠Trump administration set ‌on slowing the production powerhouse by shifting ⁠U.S. orders to other markets.

Full-year outbound shipments were up 5.5%, ⁠while imports were flat, ​customs data showed on Wednesday.

With Chinese ‍policymakers looking to ​exports to counteract a prolonged property slump and sluggish domestic demand, the huge trade surplus risks further unsettling economies already concerned about Beijing's trade practices and overcapacity at home, ⁠as well as ‌their reliance on key Chinese products. (Reporting ‌by ⁠Xiuhao Chen and Joe Cash Editing ⁠by Shri Navaratnam)