China on Friday issued a work plan to support the science and technology finance, including establishing a green channel for bond issuance by tech firms, according to a central bank statement.

China will support banking financial institutions to build an exclusive organisational structure and risk control mechanism for science and technology finance, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said, citing the plan jointly issued with other government departments.

China will also strengthen policy support for cross-border financing of tech firms, PBOC said.

